Tripura: Two sentenced to 20 yrs of imprisonment for raping minor girl in 2017

A district court in North Tripura sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after they were convicted of gang-raping a minor, police said on Sunday.

. The incident took place in 2017, following which the accused were arrested (Representative Photo)

The accused, police said, gang-raped a 16-year-old girl multiple times by abducting her to the jungle. The incident took place in 2017, following which the accused were arrested.

They were arrested on 28 August 2017, a day after the incident and were booked under sections 342, 376D, 109, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 of the POCSO Act, police said.

Six years after the incident, the duo were sentenced under section 06 of the POCSO Act and another 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under 376D of the IPC.

The convicts would suffer both the sentence of imprisonment concurrently, said police.

“The investigating officer SI (sub-inspector) Haradhan Bose of Damcherra PS (now retired) thoroughly investigated the case and submitted a charge sheet which subsequently ended in conviction,” reads the press communique released by the state police.

