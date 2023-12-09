close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Truck mows down teen biker in Panchkula

Truck mows down teen biker in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 09, 2023 06:01 AM IST

The teenager was triple riding the bike with two friends, who suffered fractures in the accident, said Panchkula police

An 18-year-old youth was killed, while two others triple riding a motorcycle with him, sustained injuries after a truck hit them in Sector 27 on Friday.

The deceased, Veer Bhan, a resident of Kharak Mangoli village, Panchkula, had celebrated his 18th birthday just a day before. (HT)
The deceased, Veer Bhan, a resident of Kharak Mangoli village, Panchkula, had celebrated his 18th birthday just a day before. (HT)

The deceased, Veer Bhan, a resident of Kharak Mangoli village, had celebrated his 18th birthday just a day before. The injured duo was identified as Ritik and Ashish. They suffered fractures and were admitted to the civil hospital in Sector 6 for treatment.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to information, Veer, along with his friends, was on his way to Ramgarh to buy medicines for his grandmother when the accident took place.

On being informed, police arrived at the spot and initiated investigation. Probe officials said the truck hit the bike from behind and dragged the victim along with the motorcycle for around 100 metres.

The truck driver fled after abandoning the vehicle, which was impounded.

Passers-by pulled the youth from under the truck and informed police.

The body was moved to the civil hospital mortuary. The 18-year-old is survived by his parents and two sisters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out