Tusker returns, another life lost: Fresh attack near Katarniaghat underscores a widening conflict zone

Human-wildlife conflict along the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) claimed another life on Sunday, when an 80-year-old woman was trampled to death by a lone elephant near Bhawanipur village. Officials attribute the rising conflict to ecological and behavioural factors. (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

Kunwariya, wife of Itwari and a resident of the village, had taken her goats to graze near the forest edge around 11 am when a tusker emerged and attacked her. She died on the spot, officials said.

Divisional forest officer Apoorv Dixit said footprints at the site indicate the involvement of a solitary elephant. Immediate assistance of ₹10,000 has been provided to the family as per norms. Police and forest teams reached the spot, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, SHO Prakash Chandra Sharma said.

The incident is the latest in a series of fatal encounters in villages along the sanctuary.

On February 15 this year, Munni Devi (45) from Lakhimpur Kheri was killed when a tusker attacked her as she was returning home on a motorcycle along with her two sons after medical treatment. The attack too place on the forested stretch between Nishangarh and Bichhiya near the sanctuary. A day later, 99-year-old priest Suresh Das died in a similar attack inside the sanctuary.

Beyond loss of life, the economic toll is severe. Villagers report widespread crop damage and destruction of homes. “Elephants damaged about 27 houses last year. Entire harvests are lost,” said Munna Lal of Bharthapur, adding that crop losses remain largely uncompensated.

Village head Iqrar Ahmed said elephants frequently move through Amba, Verdiya, Chaphariya, Matehi and Jamunhia, damaging sugarcane, paddy, wheat and maize fields.

Officials attribute the rising conflict to ecological and behavioural factors. H Rajamohan, field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, said disturbances and habitat changes across the Nepal border may be pushing elephants into Katarniaghat and adjoining forests. Their numbers have also increased — from 232 in 2017 to 257 in 2025 — intensifying competition for food and space.

Experts point to habitat fragmentation, blocked movement corridors and the attraction of crops near forest edges. Solitary male elephants, often more aggressive, are frequently involved in attacks. Some groups of sub-adult males, locally called “Maljuria”, are known for damaging crops and chasing people.

To manage the situation, the forest department, with support from the Nature Environment and Wildlife Society (NEWS), has trained about 100 villagers as “Gajmitras” in six affected villages. These volunteers track elephant movement, alert communities and use deterrents such as chilli smoke to drive animals away. A WhatsApp-based alert system has also been set up.

Despite these measures, fear remains a constant presence. As evening falls, villagers retreat indoors early.