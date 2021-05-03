Twenty session sites to vaccinate 18-45 years in the city today

Gurugram The third phase of Covid-19 vaccination for people aged between 18 and 45 years commenced formally in Gurugram and across the state, on Sunday. City health department officials said they held session sites at three centres -- Civil Hospital in Sector 10, government poly-clinic in sector 31 and at Fortis hospital.

The vaccination outreach for city residents, aged between 18 and 45 years, would be expanded further on Monday, with the health department saying that they are planning to activate 20 session sites. “The third phase was launched on Sunday at three sites and we plan to hold vaccinations at 20 sites on Monday. As soon as fresh stock of vaccines is received, this outreach will be expanded further,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

Yadav said that 270 persons were given the first dose of the vaccine on Sunday while two were given the second dose. Overall, 4,79,375 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the city till Sunday evening.

As per government data, about 1.1 crore people of the state fall between the age group of 18 to 45 years and registration for their vaccination had started from April 28.

The state health minister Anil Vij on Sunday also said that vaccination for the third phase had commenced across the state and it will be done free of cost at all government hospitals and vaccination centres. “For this, 66 lakh doses of Covid vaccine have been sought and its first batch has been received. The vaccination has been started at about 200 centres across the state,” said Vij.

Meanwhile, to offset the shortage of oxygen, the government has also decided to set up five oxygen plants in the state. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khatar said that the equipment and machinery required for setting up these plants have been received for five districts -- namely Karnal, Panchkula, Hisar, Sirsa and Faridabad. Professor Joginder Singh from Sonipat has been directed to make all these plants functional on similar lines of Sonipat district, he added.

For commissioning these oxygen plants, they will get all the required material ahead of time by the district administration, for which necessary directions have been issued to the deputy commissioners, asserted the Chief Minister.

Gurugram The third phase of Covid-19 vaccination for people aged between 18 and 45 years commenced formally in Gurugram and across the state, on Sunday. City health department officials said they held session sites at three centres -- Civil Hospital in Sector 10, government poly-clinic in sector 31 and at Fortis hospital. The vaccination outreach for city residents, aged between 18 and 45 years, would be expanded further on Monday, with the health department saying that they are planning to activate 20 session sites. “The third phase was launched on Sunday at three sites and we plan to hold vaccinations at 20 sites on Monday. As soon as fresh stock of vaccines is received, this outreach will be expanded further,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram. Yadav said that 270 persons were given the first dose of the vaccine on Sunday while two were given the second dose. Overall, 4,79,375 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the city till Sunday evening. As per government data, about 1.1 crore people of the state fall between the age group of 18 to 45 years and registration for their vaccination had started from April 28. The state health minister Anil Vij on Sunday also said that vaccination for the third phase had commenced across the state and it will be done free of cost at all government hospitals and vaccination centres. “For this, 66 lakh doses of Covid vaccine have been sought and its first batch has been received. The vaccination has been started at about 200 centres across the state,” said Vij. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Langah’s son among five held with heroin during raid in Gurdaspur Migrant workers start leaving Amritsar in a trickle, for now Bikru steps out of Vikas Dubey’s shadow, elects woman pradhan Punjab left with 30,000 vaccine doses, awaiting fresh stock from Centre Meanwhile, to offset the shortage of oxygen, the government has also decided to set up five oxygen plants in the state. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khatar said that the equipment and machinery required for setting up these plants have been received for five districts -- namely Karnal, Panchkula, Hisar, Sirsa and Faridabad. Professor Joginder Singh from Sonipat has been directed to make all these plants functional on similar lines of Sonipat district, he added. For commissioning these oxygen plants, they will get all the required material ahead of time by the district administration, for which necessary directions have been issued to the deputy commissioners, asserted the Chief Minister.