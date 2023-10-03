Two arrested for deliberately running over head constable in Goa: Police

Two persons were arrested by the Goa police for allegedly attempting to run over a traffic head constable, officials said.

The arrested persons are residents of Karwar in Karnataka, and they were booked for attempt to murder. (Representative file image)

The incident took place on September 30 when the traffic head constable had asked them to pull over.

According to police, one of the accused deliberately reversed the car he was driving and hit head constable Vidyanand Amonkar causing him serious injuries.

The other accused was arrested for taking an active part in the commission of the offence, police said.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the head constable grabbing hold of the accused in connection with another violation and attempting to restrain him when the latter reverses his car running over Vidyanand.

