Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Two arrested for transperson’s murder in north-east Delhi
delhi news

Two arrested for transperson’s murder in north-east Delhi

The murder took place over a financial dispute at the transperson’s home in New Seemapuri in north-east Delhi, the police said.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 05:16 AM IST
The police found involvement of Rashid, and arrested him. His interrogation led to arrest of Yogender.(HT File)

Police on Sunday said they have arrested two men, including a contract killer, for allegedly killing a 60-year-old transperson, Shafiq, for which the prime suspect, who is still absconding, promised to pay the killers 2 lakh. Another killer is also absconding, police said.

The murder took place over a financial dispute at the transperson’s home in New Seemapuri in north-east Delhi, the police said.

The prime suspect, identified by his single name Farid, took 10 lakh from Shafiq, and was not returning the money despite multiple reminders. As Shafiq was mounting pressure for returning the money, Farid planned to kill him. “For this, he roped in his brother, Rashid, who arranged two contract killers — Naushad and Yogender from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh. The killers were promised 2 lakh,” said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.

The murder was reported to police on July 15. During investigation the police found that two unidentified men entered Shafiq’s house at 11.42pm on July 14, and left the place in an auto rickshaw at 2.25am on July 15.

c The DCP said Yogender and Naushad smothered Shafiq with a pillow, injected a poisonous substance in his neck and strangled him with a towel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi crime
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected

Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP