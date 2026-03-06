Two arrested in taxi driver murder case in Pratapgarh

Police have arrested two accused in connection with the murder of a taxi driver who was shot dead in the Mandhata police station area of Pratapgarh district on Friday. Following their arrest, both accused were sent to jail, said police, adding that a country-made pistol and the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime were recovered based on their confession. Police said further investigation into the case is ongoing and efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to police, the incident took place on the afternoon of March 2 in Ramnagar village. The victim, 55-year-old Mohammad Salim, a resident of the village and a taxi driver who worked in Mumbai, was shot dead on a brick-paved road about 200 metres from his house in the Mandhata area.

Following the incident, the victim’s brother, Zaheeruddin, filed a complaint naming Mohd Khalil, Akbar and Mohd Ayan as accused. Acting on the complaint, station house officer Arvind Singh, along with sub-inspectors Prabhat Verma and Anoop Yadav, launched an investigation and arrested two of the accused — Mohd Ayan and Mohd Khalil — near Ghazipur turn on Friday.

Police said that during questioning, the clothes worn at the time of the crime, the weapon used in the shooting, and the motorcycle involved in the incident were recovered from the accused. Both were later sent to jail, the Station House Officer said.

During interrogation, Khalil allegedly told police that Ayan was riding the motorcycle while he waited for Salim to arrive. Ayan had parked the motorcycle a short distance away. As soon as Salim approached, Khalil allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired at him. When he tried to reload the weapon for a second shot, Salim confronted him and knocked him to the ground. However, Khalil managed to fire another shot, after which Salim collapsed. Khalil then fled the spot with Ayan, police officials said.

Police said Khalil claimed the murder was an act of revenge for the killing of his father and brother about 25 years ago, allegedly by Salim and his brother. Although the two families later reconciled through mediation and normal communication had resumed, Khalil reportedly told police that the memory of his father and brother’s deaths continued to trouble him.

According to police, Khalil also said that a few days before the incident, Salim had asked him whether he intended to kill him, which he had denied at the time. However, he later allegedly conspired with his nephew Afzar and accomplice Akbar to carry out the attack. On the day of the incident, Khalil left home with Ayan and allegedly executed the plan.

