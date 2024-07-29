Two Ballia officials suspended for asking bribe

Energy minister AK Sharma on Sunday suspended two officials in Ballia district for demanding bribe from two power users so as to not file an FIR for electricity theft against them. Vigilance junior engineer Gopichand Gupta and enforcement in-charge sub-inspector Amit Kumar Yadav were suspended with immediate effect. (For representation)

The action, according to a government spokesman, was taken based on an audio clip of the officials demanding money from one Vivek Kumar Chauhan and Ankit Kumar Yadav of Chandrawar village in the district.

The minister has also directed Firozabad SP to take disciplinary action against then head constable Rajkumar, currently posted in Firozabad . He issued a stern warning to all department personnel and vigilance team members that strict action will now be taken against those involved in corruption and for neglecting their duties.

On Sunday, Sharma conducted a virtual review of the energy department’s operations with managing directors, chief engineers, superintending engineers of all DISCOMs, and senior officials of UPPCL here. During this review, the case of electricity theft was brought to his attention, leading to immediate action against three personnel.

The minister also directed the managing directors of all DISCOMs to ensure electricity supply to all areas as per the prescribed schedule. He instructed that prompt attention should be given to cases of electricity supply disruptions caused by faults, transformer burnouts, or any other reasons.