Two BJD candidates file nomination for Odisha RS poll; suspense over third seat

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders Debashish Samantaray and Subhasish Khuntia on Tuesday filed their nomination papers for the February 27 Rajya Sabha elections Tuesday even as the suspense continued over the third seat with the ruling party not announcing any names yet. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik (right) with the BJD Rajya Sabha candidates in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (ANI)

The BJD with 109 members has the numbers for electing two candidates on its own with first preference votes of 38 each. But to get the third candidate win, it would need the support of four more MLAs.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Speculations are rife that Union railway, IT and communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was the BJP candidate in the 2019 Rajya Sabha poll with support from the BJD, may again find favour. Vaishnaw will arrive in Odisha on Wednesday morning on a two-day official visit.

Samantray, a three-time BJD MLA, and Subhasish Khuntia, vice-president of the Biju Yuva Janata Dal, filed their nomination papers in the state Assembly in the presence of chief minister Naveen Patnaik and other BJD leaders.

Despite losing the assembly election from Barabati-Cuttack constituency in 2019, Samantray, 64, is known to be close to Patnaik. Similarly, Khuntia played a pivotal role in acquisition of 15.6 acre land for the Shrimandir Parikrama Project for the beautification of the corridor around the 12th-century Jagannath temple.