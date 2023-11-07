Two dacoits killed in encounter in Assam; one policeman injured

Silchar: Two suspected dacoits were killed during a shootout with police in Assam’s Goalpara district late on Monday night. One police officer sustained injuries in the incident, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place in Assam’s Goalpara district late on Monday. (Representative photo)

Police said that they received information about an ongoing robbery near Nichinta village under Agia police station on Monday and launched an operation.

Additional superintendent of police, Goalpara, Rituraj Doley led the operation along with a team from Agia police station at around 11:30 pm.

“At Nichinta village, dacoits started firing on the police. Our officials fired at them in return. The officer incharge of Agia police station, Manoj Kumar Das got injured during this,” Goalpara superintendent of police of, Rakesh Reddy told HT on Tuesday.

Following the gunfight in which the police team gained upper hand, police took the two injured dacoits to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them dead, Reddy said.

One of the dead suspects was identified as Amar Thapa, against whom multiple cases for extortions and robberies are registered in the Goalpara district, police said, adding that the second person is yet to be identified.

Police officer Das has been admitted to Goalpara Civil Hospital with serious injuries.

