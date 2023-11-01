News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gangster, aide held after encounter in Ferozepur

Gangster, aide held after encounter in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Nov 01, 2023 05:46 AM IST

A gangster, Subhash Bashi, was injured in a police encounter and later arrested with his accomplice near Sodhiwala village in Ferozepur on late Monday night. The police have recovered two pistols and cartridges from the accused.

The police responded and the gunfight lasted about 10 minutes. The gangster sustained gunshot wounds and was caught along with his accomplice Sewak of Bute Wala village in Ferozepur (Getty image)
Acting on a tip-off, a police team set up a naka (checkpoint) near the village to catch the two. When their car approached and they were signalled to stop, they opened fire, said a police official.

The police responded and the gunfight lasted about 10 minutes. The gangster sustained gunshot wounds and was caught along with his accomplice Sewak of Bute Wala village in Ferozepur. The car was impounded and a pistol was recovered.

“Subhash of Bhawra village in Ferozepur is involved in several crimes, including a murder,” said senior superintendent of police Deepak Hilori.

“The duo was booked under sections 307, 186 and 34 of the IPC besides 25 and 27 of the Arms Act,” said the SSP.

