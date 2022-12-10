Two days after murder of Nakodar-based trader: Ludhiana police provide security to 25 people who received extortion calls

Two days after the murder of a cloth trader outside his shop in the main bazaar of Nakodar by bike-borne two assailants, the police swung into action, providing security cover to as many as 25 people who had reported extortion calls in the names of gangsters.

Directing PCR teams, police stations concerned to keep vigil outside the houses and offices of the people who had received extortion calls, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar said 20 people in the city had received extortion calls.

Four of the city residents, including Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand, Shiv Sena leader Amit Arora and two others, received serious threats, he said, adding that the police have reviewed their security cover also.

The numbers of incidents of extortion calls have increased the after murder of Punjabi singer turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala. The accused are demanding money from people and also threatening them that they would meet the same fate as the singer if they did not give them money.

Inspector general of police (Ludhiana Range) Kaustubh Sharma said at least five such cases have been lodged by traders and businessmen from rural areas.

On October 13, an unidentified caller, posing as gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa, who is hiding in Canada, made an extortion call to the owner of a famous jewellry brand and demanded ₹15 lakh.

While on August 9, MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had received extortion calls. The callers claimed to be the members of Goldy Brar gang demanded ₹25 lakh.

Earlier, on July 27, the PAU police lodged an FIR against unidentified caller for threatening a businessman for ₹5 lakh extortion money. The caller claimed to be a member of Deepak Mundi gang.

