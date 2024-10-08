Two fugitives arrested in Ayodhya for 17-year-old murder case

The Ram Janmabhoomi police station in Ayodhya arrested two fugitives from different temples in connection with a murder that took place 17 years ago. The Gonda district police had previously announced a reward of ₹15,000 each for information leading to their capture. The court had issued arrest warrants for these wanted accused, who did not appear in court, prompting the police to seize their properties and file a charge sheet with the court. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In 2007, Mahavir Singh, son of Krishnapal Singh from Tulsipur Majha in the Nawabganj area of Gonda district, was shot dead. The victim’s family subsequently filed a murder case against Govind alias Sanjay, a resident of Lakhisarai district in Bihar, and Sitaram Das, a resident of Hanuman Kuti Ramghat, Ayodhya.

To facilitate their capture, the Gonda police sent the arrest warrants issued by the Civil Judge Senior Division-ACJM Gonda to the Ram Janmabhoomi police station.

Ayodhya’s circle officer Ashutosh Tiwari stated that after receiving the arrest warrants, the Ram Janmabhoomi police were actively searching for the accused.

The Ayodhya police arrested Sitaram alias Vijay Chela Ramsharan Das, from behind the Hanuman Kuti Temple near Chauburji Temple in Ramkot locality. The other accused, Sanjay alias Vijay alias Govind Chela Siyanath, son of Purushottam Singh, was apprehended from Laxman Kila on Monday.

The police recovered documents related to the murder case from the residences of the accused. It was reported that the accused had filed a petition in the high court to dismiss the charge sheet, but the court rejected their petition. Both have been charged with the murder.