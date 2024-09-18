Two held for assaulting trader, snatching his phone: Cops

Gurugram: Two men were chased for almost 200 metres and were caught by a trader and his friend when they were escaping after assaulting the former on Golf Course Road, police said on Wednesday. Two men were chased for almost 200 metres and were caught by a trader and his friend when they were escaping after assaulting the former on Golf Course Road, police said on Wednesday. (Representational Photo)

They said that the incident took place at about 11.30pm on Monday when the trader, Raghuvanshi Lal, 33, was sitting in a park near the Sector-54/55 roundabout and waiting for his friend.

The two suspects suddenly approached Lal, a local carpet and curtain trader, and snatched his mobile phone after assaulting him. Police said that Lal raised an alarm and started chasing them.

Incidentally, at the same time, his friend Zile Singh arrived and joined the chase. Investigators said that after chasing them for 200 metres, Lal and Singh caught the suspects to retrieve the phone.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram Police, said the arrested suspects were later identified as Naman Kumar and Ayush Kumar and were in their early-20s. “Investigation is on to ascertain if they have committed any crimes in the past too,” he added.

An FIR has been registered against the suspects under sections 3(5) and 304 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-56 police station on Tuesday.