Two held for tricking labourers into donating blood

GORAKHPUR District police on Sunday evening arrested two individuals accused of enticing labourers to donate blood in exchange for money. The accused pair was arrested from the entrance gate of Baba Raghav Das Medical College. An investigation has also been launched to determine the potential involvement of blood bank employees in the case. The accused pair was arrested from the entrance gate of Baba Raghav Das Medical College. (HT Photo)

The agents of this group would allegedly coax laborers into giving blood, promising them monetary compensation. They then presented these laborers as donors to the blood bank employees, ostensibly to supply blood to critically ill patients.

Manoj Kumar Awasthi, the Superintendent of Police for the northern region, stated that the two arrested individuals associated with the gang have been identified as Waseem and Keshav Dev. Relevant charges have been filed against them, and an inquiry is underway to ascertain the roles of the employees and other members of the group.

SP Manoj Kumar Awasthi clarified that the complaint was filed at the Gulharia police station by a victim named Gorakh Chauhan, a resident of Partawal in the Maharajganj district. In his complaint, Gorakh mentioned that while he was at the labour market in the Goraknath locality, searching for work, he encountered a young man who persuaded him to donate a unit of blood in exchange for ₹7,000. However, he only received ₹1,100. When he demanded the remaining amount, he was physically assaulted by two individuals.

Subsequently, based on his identification, the police arrested Waseem and Keshav Dev and initiated an inquiry. Dr Rajesh Rai, the Medical Superintendent of Nehru Hospital at BRD Medical College, stated that he was unaware of any active agents involved in arranging blood donations.

Dr Rai condemned the breach of the guidelines established for blood transmission. He emphasised that stringent action would be taken against anyone found involved in such incidents, once they come to his attention.

Sources from the Medical College revealed that these agents are active around the blood bank and surgery wards. They target vulnerable individuals, enticing them with fraudulent deals.

