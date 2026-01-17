Two Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur: Police

Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Wednesday, a senior police official said. Two male Maoist bodies have been recovered so far from the encounter site, along with automatic weapons. (Representative file photo)

Bijapur superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Yadav said a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and the Special Task Force (STF) launched a search operation after receiving inputs about the presence of Maoists, including National Park Area Committee DVCM Dilip Bedja, in the area.

According to police, intermittent firing has been continuing since Saturday morning between the joint force and the Maoists during the search operation.

Two male Maoist bodies have been recovered so far from the encounter site, along with automatic weapons, including an AK-47, officials said.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Bastar Range, Sunderraj Pattilingam said the DRG, CoBRA and STF personnel are continuing the operation against armed Maoist cadres.

Preliminary identification suggests that one of the slain Maoists could be DVCM Dilip Bedja of the National Park Area Committee, while the identity of the second Maoist is yet to be established, police said.

Officials added that a detailed report will be shared separately after the operation is completed.