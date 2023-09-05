News / Cities / Others / 2 Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar: Police

2 Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar: Police

ByRitesh Mishra
Sep 05, 2023 01:12 PM IST

Two Maoists were killed in a gun fire exchange with security forces in Bastar’s Sukma region in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said.

In a statement issued by Sukma police, the Maoists were carrying a reward of 1 lakh each.

Police said they have recovered a pistol and rifle from the spot and the search operation is underway in the region.

According to an official, the Maoists were involved in the killings of deputy sarpanch of Minpa and a local teacher.

The encounter took place around 6am in a forest between Tadmetla and Duled villages.

A joint team of district reserve guard (DRG), district police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were part of the operation after receiving specific inputs of presence of Maoist cadres.

“Acting on specific inputs about the presence of 10-12 armed cadres belonging to the Jagargunda area committee of CPI (Maoist) in forests of Tadmetla-Duled villages, we launched an operation. When the team reached the spot, an exchange of fire took place,” the release stated.

“After the encounter ended, bodies of two Maoists along with a .12 bore double-barrel rifle and a pistol were recovered from the spot. The Maoists were active in the Jagargunda area committee of Maoists and carried a reward of 1 lakh each on their heads,” it said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

