CPI (Maoist) politburo member Pramod Mishra arrested in Bihar’s Gaya

GAYA: Security forces on Thursday arrested a top Maoist idealogue and Communist Party of India (Maoist) politburo member in a joint operation in Gaya district of Bihar, a district police officer said.

Mishra and his associate, Anil Yadav of Lutua in Gaya, were arrested in an operation conducted on a tip, said Gaya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashish Bharti. He is being interrogated.

Police said the operation was conducted on a tip that Mishra was in Jarhi Tola village of the district’s Tikari block to meet a relative.

Police said Mishra was an accused in the November 14, 2021, Dumaria massacre in which four persons of a family were killed and hanged to avenge the death of four Maoist cadres.

According to police records, Pramod Mishra hailed from Kasma village in Bihar’s Aurangabad and joined the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCC) in the early nineties. He was elevated to the central committee of the CPI (Maoist) which was formed in 2004 after the merger of the MCC and People’s War Group (PWG).

In 2007, he was made a member of the CPI (Maoist) politburo and became the in-charge of its operations in Delhi at the 9th Party Congress and was believed to have played an important role in expanding the outfit’s base in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir. His name also figured in the United States Country Report on Terrorism in 2006, a police officer said.

The officer said he had eight known aliases such as Sohan Da, Shukla Ji, Kanhaiya, Jagan Bharat, Noor Baba, Biwi Ji, Agni and Ban Bihari.

He was arrested by Bihar special task force in 2008 but stayed behind bars till 2017 when he was released after being acquitted in all cases against him due to lack of evidence. He initially spent a few months at his native village after his release before he disappeared again.

