Two men on bike fall to their death from flyover in Goregaon

MUMBAI: Two men travelling on a motorcycle died after their two-wheeler crashed into a barricade and fell off the east-west flyover in Goregaon, in the early hours of Monday. Their bodies were found lying below the flyover, near the bike. HT Image

The deceased have been identified as Vaibhav Gamre, 28, and his friend, Anand Ingle. The two-wheeler was in the name of Gamre, who worked in a private company and resided at Teen Dongri in Goregaon West with his wife. Ingle lived in Goregaon East and was unmarried. His family lives in his hometown in Akola.

According to the Goregaon police, the accident took place at around 4:20 am, when the men were travelling from Goregaon east to west. At 4:25 am, a night duty constable on mobile 1 van was informed about two men lying injured under the east-west flyover which ends towards the MTNL junction in Goregaon West. The constable rushed to the spot and rushed the two unconscious men to the Bal Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital where they were declared dead around 5:30 am on Monday.

Police then traced Gamre’s wife and informed her about the accident, and the two bodies were sent for autopsy.

Dilip Bhosle, senior inspector of Goregaon police station, said that since Gamre’s wife was in shock and was preparing for the funeral, they could not record her statement to find out where the men, who were not in an inebriated state, were coming from. “However, we have the RTO to give us a report on the two-wheeler regarding the speed or any technical fault which might have led to the crash,” he added.

Police have registered an accidental death report. “We are trying to find out who was riding the bike. Hence, we have not yet registered an FIR for negligence,” said another officer of Goregoan police station.