Police arrested two more accused in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 24-year-old woman in Purnea, officials said. Two more accused arrested in Purnea gang rape case

One accused was arrested on the day of the incident.

Following the incident, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Sweety Sahrawat had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) to arrest all the six accused against whom an FIR had been lodged.

In a press release issued by the office of the Purnea SP on Wednesday afternoon said that two accused Mohammad Irfan and one woman were arrested, while a hunt is underway to arrest the remaining accused. Police are also probing the case from the angle of immoral trafficking.

On Saturday night, the 24-year-old woman whose husband had died in a road accident a year ago was allegedly gang-raped by six people. The woman was abducted in a car when she was waiting for someone at Newalal Chowk in Purnea town area. She was later taken to a room falling under Dagarua police station, 15-km away from Purnea district headquarters before the alleged gang rape.

The woman, who had been locked in a room, somehow managed to dial the police emergency number (Dial-112). The police later rescued her and arrested Mohammad Junaid, a hardened criminal and the husband of a deputy mukhiya, against whom the police have already invoked the Control of Crimes Act (CCA). Several serious criminal cases are also pending against him.

Based on the victim’s statement, the police on Sunday lodged an FIR against three identified and three unidentified persons under Sections 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 137(2) (kidnapping), 70(1) (gang rape), 352 (intentional insult) and 3(5) (offence committed by several persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).