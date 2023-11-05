Two more Bambiha gang members in Moahli police’s net

A week after the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, arrested a member of the Davinder Bambiha gang with a .30-bore pistol and five live rounds from Faridkot, the cell nabbed two more operatives of the gang on Friday. The accused Bambiha gang members in custody of the Moahli police. (HT Photo)

The accused, Harmanpreet Singh, alias Hammy, of Mai Godari Sahib Mohalla, Faridkot; and Sukhvir Singh of Kotkapura, Faridkot, were nabbed on the disclosure of Lovepreet Singh, alias Gagan Dhillon, who was arrested on October 27.

Police also recovered a .32-bore pistol from Hammy.

During interrogation, Lovepreet, who also hails from Faridkot, had revealed that he, along with his accomplices, was tasked to kill two Punjabi singers, besides a member of the rival Lawrence Bishnoi gang lodged in a Punjab jail.

The directions came from Canada-based gangster Jahar Singh, alias Prince Chauhan,whose gang, as per police, has been extorting money from singers and prominent businessmen in the state.

Following Lovepreet’s disclosure, police had nominated Prince, originally from Khuda Lahora, Chandigarh; Harmanpreet and some other gang members in the case.

Police said Prince arranged consignment of illegal weapons and delivered them to his key operatives in Punjab aiming to execute target killings. Lovepreet came in contact with Prince through Harmanpreet. The duo acted as an arsenal for Prince, storing illegal arms and ammunition.

“Working at the behest of Prince, Harmanpreet made threat calls to some famous Punjabi singers. The other arrested accused, Sukhvir, was involved in providing hideouts, logistics and other support system to the gang members, who also conducted recces of some singers on their target list,” said Harmandeep Singh Hans, assistant inspector general (AIG), SSOC, Mohali.

Sources said four men, including a sharp shooter of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Arsh Dalla accompanied Lovepreet and Harmanpreet to Ludhiana for conducting recce of a Punjabi singer on October 10.

A local court on Saturday sent Harmanpreet and Sukhvir to police custody for two days.

All accused are facing a case under Sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Arms Act.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!