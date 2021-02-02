Two PAC jawans killed, two others injured in road accident in UP’s Bulandshahr

Two jawans of 38 battalion of PAC were killed and two others were injured after a dumper ran over them at their roadside camp in Sikandrabad industrial area of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred when a truck collided with the dumper and the impact saw the latter roll into a roadside camp of PAC and police in Sikandrabad area.

State chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief over the incident and directed officials to provide every possible help to injured jawans.

Bulandshahr SP (city) SN Tiwari confirmed that two jawans lost their lives on the spot and two other sustained injuries and were sent home after medical treatment.

He said that the driver of one of the vehicles also got injured in the accident while that of the other fled. Bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and search is on for absconding driver, he said. The police hadn’t revealed details about the deceased or the injured at the time of filing of this report.