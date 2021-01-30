Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl raped by shopkeeper and his son in Ballia
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man and his son in a village, police said on Saturday.
The girl had gone to buy some items from a shop in the village under Dokati police station area three months ago when the shopkeeper allegedly raped her and threatened her against telling anyone about it, they said quoting the complaint given by the girl's father.
The father has also stated that when she went to the same shop again a week later, the shopkeeper's son allegedly raped her and threatened to kill her family members incase she told anyone, police said.
The girl's family took her to a doctor on Thursday when she was not feeling well after the incident. They came to know that she was three months pregnant and the matter came to light, they said.
Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said on the complaint of the girl's father, an FIR has been lodged against the two accused on Friday and the girl has been sent for a medical examination.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
