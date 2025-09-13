Two students held for killing classmate over love-affair dispute

Two students have been arrested for stabbing to death a class XII student on Wednesday morning at Indira Gandhi Smarak Inter College located at Kulmai Lala Ka Pura in Karchana area of Prayagraj, said police on Friday. DCP (Trans Ganga) Vivek Chandra Yadav said the motive was uncovered during interrogation, while the allegations made by the victim’s family are also being thoroughly investigated. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Initial investigations suggest the murder of Avnish Pandey stemmed from his support for a friend in a dispute linked to a love affair.

Avnish’s friend had been harassing the married sister of one of the accused, which had led to a clash between the two groups a few days earlier. Avnish had sided with his friend in that confrontation, they added.

It may be noted that after the lunch break on Wednesday, two classmates of Avnish Pandey stabbed him to death on the roof of Indira Gandhi Smarak Inter College before fleeing the scene.

Police arrested both accused students on Thursday.

Following a complaint by the victim’s father, Amit Pandey, a case was registered against six people.

The FIR names three students accusing them of conspiring in the murder due to old enmity.

Following the arrest of the two accused students, police investigations revealed that the incident was triggered by Avnish siding with his friend, who was allegedly harassing the sister of one of the accused.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, revealed that the accused’s sister had earlier studied at the same college, during which time she grew closer to Avnish’s friend. Even after her marriage, the friend allegedly continued chatting with her on WhatsApp, sparking tensions between the two sides.

He further stated that the interrogation of the accused is still underway, adding that the allegation made by the deceased’s father regarding his old enmity with the four other people named in the FIR is also under investigation.

DCP (Trans Ganga) Vivek Chandra Yadav confirmed that both students accused in Avnish’s murder have been arrested.

He said the motive was uncovered during interrogation, while the allegations made by the victim’s family are also being thoroughly investigated.

He assured that the full case details would be brought to light soon.

Meanwhile, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) PN Singh has set up an inquiry committee to investigate the lapses on the part of the college administration that allowed such an incident to occur within the campus premises.

He warned that if any negligence by the college administration or its teachers is found, the college’s affiliation would be revoked.

He has also instructed all colleges in the district to enhance their security measures and enforce strict discipline among students.