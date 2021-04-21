Two temple priests beheaded in Madhubani

PATNA

Beheaded bodies of two priests of Dharoharnath Mahadeo Temple at Khirhar on the outskirts of Madhubani town were found in the temple courtyard late Tuesday evening.

The slain priests were identified as Hira Das and Anand Mishra. The bodies were spotted by villagers after they found the temple door open.

Police said the two were perhaps killed while asleep as there were no clues of any kind of resistance.

While chief priest of the temple, Narayan Mukhia, alleged both were hacked to death by one Dipak Choudhary, police are looking at the robbery angle since donation boxes were found outside the temple premises and the offerings, mainly cash, was missing.

Police said that before escaping, the miscreants also ransacked the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in search of more valuables and cash.

Station house officer of Khirhar police station, Anjesh Kumar, a case had been registered in on the basis of the statement of Narayan Mukhia against suspect Dipak Choudhary and a probe team was being formed.