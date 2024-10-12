Menu Explore
Two women killed, 5 injured as SUV rams into parked trailer in Mau

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Oct 12, 2024 06:52 AM IST

According to the police, the people on trailer, five women, including two girls, from Gothai Balua and Chakra villages in Ballia district, were on their way back home after visiting a monastery in Ghazipur

Two women were killed, and five others injured, when an SUV rammed into a parked trailer near Deeh Tilak Thakur village in the Ratanpura area under Haldharpur police station, Mau district, on Friday, police said. The SUV was en route from Ghazipur to Ballia.

For representation only (File)
For representation only (File)

According to the police, five women, including two girls, from Gothai Balua and Chakra villages in Ballia district, had visited a monastery in Ghazipur on Thursday and were on their way back in a trailer on Friday morning.

Around 6:15 am, the driver, Dhananjay Yadav, reportedly dozed off, causing the vehicle to crash into a stationary trailer. The impact was severe, completely shattering the front of the SUV.

Locals rushed to the scene and rescued seven passengers. They were taken to the government hospital, where Radhika, 40 and Parvati, 45, both residents of Gothai Balua, were declared dead.

Three others, including a two-and-a-half-year-old girl and an 18-year-old teenager, were referred to the district hospital for further treatment. All are currently receiving medical care. The driver, Dhananjay Yadav, was reported to be unharmed.

