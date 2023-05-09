Dog menace continues: Pet mauls two-year-old girl of house-help in Aishbagh

LUCKNOW In yet another dog-bite incident in the city, a two-year-old girl was attacked by a pet French Mastiff in the Bulaki Adda area at Aishbagh here on Tuesday. The child sustained multiple injuries and is receiving treatment at the Balrampur district hospital. The owners of the pet do not have a licence for the French Mastiff . (HT Photo)

The chief veterinary officer, LMC, Abhinav Verma, said that the dog was vaccinated. It attacked the daughter of the house-help employed by the owner’s family. The treatment of the young girl is being paid for by the owners. Parents of the girl have decided not to pursue the matter further.

Notably, the owners of the pet do not have a licence for the French Mastiff despite the U.P. government having made it mandatory for all dog owners to have a licence. Joint director of municipal corporation, AK Rao, had earlier urged people to not keep a few breeds of dogs -- including American Pitbull, Husky, Doberman, and a few others -- as pets in their homes.

Recent instances of dog bites in the city

Jan 7: 10 stray dogs attacked a 27-year-old in an apartment complex.

Jan 9: A pack of stray dogs attacked Shivangi Singh, a 24-year-old law student, in Swapnalok Colony of Lucknow’s Kamta area.

Jan 3: A 40-year-old woman was attacked during her evening stroll.

Feb 9: Seven to eight stray dogs attacked a maintenance worker at Srishti Apartments.

Feb 28: A 13-year-old boy was attacked while playing in the building lawn of Srishti Apartments

May 5: A girl inmate of Lucknow University’s Kailash Hostel was attacked by a dog late on Thursday night. The girl was bitten by a pet kept by assistant provost of the hostel residing inside the hostel.