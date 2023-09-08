U’khand: Chief secretary summoned over non-compliance with protocols for MLAs

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan on Friday summoned chief secretary SS Sandhu to her chamber over the “non-compliance” with protocols for MLAs by government officials. Uttarakhand assembly (HT Photo/Rajeev Kala)

The summons came after Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh moved a privilege motion against Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) chief engineer for “misleading” him and not responding to his several calls.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Yashpal Arya said the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has no control over the bureaucracy and erring officials get patronage of the state government despite their misbehaviour with public representatives and “non-compliance” with the protocols of MLAs.

“It’s a matter that concerns most MLAs, including those from the ruling party but they are under compulsion to not speak about it. Many officials are arrogant and power drunk,” he said urging the Speaker to take strict action against such officials to set a precedent in this regard.

Even though the Chair had instructed the state government over non-compliance of protocols of MLAs from time to time, they are never complied with, Arya claimed.

In her stern remarks, the Speaker said, “It is the time that a letter should be written to Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, through the Speaker to teach the trainee officers about the protocol of public representatives. It is unfortunate that six-time MLA is facing such behaviour.”

The Speaker added that the Vidhan Sabha is a pious institution and the protocol of MLAs can’t be put at stake.

“Such behaviour of officials can’t be accepted. The protocol of MLAs should be respected,” said the Speaker as she also referred the matter to the privilege committee for further action.

Earlier in the day, the Congress MLAs cornered the state government over the pending works under the Dehradun Smart City Project and the delay in the rehabilitation of people affected by disasters.

“How many firms were working under the Dehradun Smart City project and how much has been spent on various works?” MLA Singh asked urban development minister Prem Chand Aggarwal.

Responding, Aggarwal said the house that 14 firms were working under the Dehradun Smart City Project and ₹635.59 crore has been spent so far for various works.

Further, ₹1000 crore was approved for the smart city project at a 50:50 cost-sharing ratio with the central government, he stated, adding, that 70% work of the Smart City project has been completed.

LoP Arya questioned, “If 70% per cent of work is completed, then why the roads are in dilapidated condition and the waterlogging situation still prevails in the city?”

To this, the minister said the works that are yet to be completed are drainage, sewerage, smart roads, and smart poles.

Congress MLA Manoj Tiwari questioned Aggarwal on the people affected by disasters who are yet by the state government.

Aggarwal, who is also the state finance minister, said that the state has so far rehabilitated 1,835 people from 141 villages, and the rehabilitation of another 1,316 people is pending.

The third day of the monsoon session began with the Opposition Congress demanding a discussion under Rule 310 on the law and order situation in the state. Speaker Khanduri said she would allow a hearing on the matter under Rule 58 and called for Question Hour.