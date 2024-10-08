Under Mission Shakti Phase-5: Kashi’s meritorious girls symbolically assume leadership roles for a day

Under the state government’s Mission Shakti phase-5, meritorious girls symbolically assumed the roles of chief development officer, district social welfare officer, and district programme officer for a day. The Mission Shakti initiative aims to promote the safety, self-reliance and respect of women and girls. Kumari Sanjivani Rajesh holding post of chief development officer, Varanasi for day with CDIO Himanshu Nagpal. (HT PHOTO)

Kumari Sanjivani Rajesh, who achieved 92% in intermediate exams and is currently pursuing her first year of BA at UP College, took the official seat of Himanshu Nagpal, chief development officer of Varanasi. On Saturday, Nagpal appointed her as the CDO for a day, allowing her to sit in his chair.

While seated in the CDO’s chair, Sanjivani, symbolically addressed various administrative works related to the developmental projects and welfare schemes being run by the government. She said, “I feel proud to serve in this capacity, and while fulfilling the role of CDO, I have developed a sense of responsibility.”

CDO Nagpal said that the girl was informed about the roles and responsibilities of the chief development officer.

On this occasion, district probation officer Sudhakar Sharan Pandey, along with various administrative officers and the complainants visiting office, were also present.

Similarly, Kumari Unnati Pandey took the role of district programme officer of the Child Development and Nutrition Department DK Singh, for a day. On Saturday, Unnati held the position and symbolically addressed various tasks associated with the role.

As one day district programme officer she gained insights into the work of Anganwadi workers and assistants. She inquired in detail about the nutrition provided to malnourished children, pregnant and lactating women. She also took information about the schemes implemented for children under the age of three.

Unnati said, “While fulfilling the duties of the district programme officer, I had a unique experience reviewing the initiatives related to the nutrition and primary education of women and young children, and I feel proud of this opportunity.”

On the said occasion, district programme officer DK Singh, all the staff of the child development project officer office and other visitors to the office were also present.

Besides, Sneha Sen Jaiswal served as district social welfare officer. A national Taekwondo player, Sneha is currently preparing for the UPSC after graduating with 86% marks. She familiarised herself with various welfare schemes of the department, such as Old Age Pension Scheme and Mass Marriage Scheme. She symbolically took on the responsibilities of the department in place of district social welfare officer Girish Dubey.

She expressed that sitting in the chair is an honour for her and considers it as a significant step towards realising her dreams while preparing for UPSC.

Riya Srivastava, who is enrolling herself in graduation at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth after completing intermediate studies, took on the role of project director of district rural development agency (DRDA) and symbolically fulfilled the duties associated with the position.

DRDA director, VR Tripathi invited Riya to sit in his chair and shared insights about the works and administrative responsibilities of the department. He also provided information about the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas scheme, including the process of identification, verification and approval of its beneficiaries. She expressed her honour at being a part of the initiative aimed respecting women under the Mahila Shakti Abhiyan and appreciated the opportunity to closely observe and understand the administrative work involved.