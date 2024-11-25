Uneasy calm in Sambhal, SP MP, MLA’s son named in FIR

A tense calm prevailed in Sambhal city on Monday a day after violence erupted when protesters opposed a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. Three people were initially killed in the violence on Sunday and one succumbed to injuries later, taking the toll to four, officials said. Security personnel deployed outside the Jama Masjid to maintain law and order in Sambhal on Monday. (PTI)

The authorities have lodged seven First Information Reports (FIRs) against 22 named individuals and over 2,000 unidentified persons on various charges, including rioting, stone-pelting, looting cartridges, and arson. The accused include the Samajwadi Party’s Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and Sohail Iqbal, son of the local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood, for allegedly inciting violence.

Sambhal superintendent of police KK Vishnoi said, “Seven FIRs have been registered on the complaints of circle officer Anuj Chaudhary, SP’s PRO Rajeev Som, deputy collector Ramesh Babu and sub-inspector Shah Faisal, who sustained injuries during Sunday’s violence, in which 22 people were named (as accused) with over 2000 unidentified people.” The SP said 25 people, including two women, have been arrested.

Sub-inspector Deepak Rathi lodged a case against Samajwadi Party’s Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq and Sambhal MLA’s son Sohail Iqbal for inciting people to violence.

Addressing the media, SP Vishnoi said, “Our sub-inspector Deepak Rathi, who got injured yesterday (Sunday) has filed a complaint. Ziaur Rahman Barq and Sohail Iqbal have been made accused. He said they instigated the mob. Barq was given notice earlier too. He had given provocative speeches earlier too and he was told not to do so.”

In the aftermath of the violence, markets around the Shahi Mosque locality remained partially open on Monday. Educational institutions across the city, including schools and colleges, remained closed as a precautionary measure.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the city and security around the Shahi Jama Masjid has been enhanced. Key locations have been cordoned off. Entry for political leaders, social activists, and outsiders has been strictly prohibited to prevent further escalation of violence.

The authorities stopped Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad at Hapur, preventing his entry into Sambhal.

Sambhal district magistrate Rajendra Pensia, however, clarified, “There was no restriction on leaders but they can come with one or two persons after seeking approval because prohibitory orders have been invoked in the district.”

Bhim Army activist Rajeev (one name) said Chandrashekhar was stopped at Hapur and not allowed to enter Sambhal”.

Samajwadi party’s district president Asgar Ali Ansari said that political leaders have been kept under the scanner to prevent their visit to victims’ families and the violence-affected areas.

Meanwhile, another youth Ayaan, 17, succumbed to his injuries during treatment late on Sunday night.

“He (Ayaan) died during treatment on Sunday night,” said Moradabad divisional commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

Bilal,22, Nauman, 50, and Naeem,35 died on Monday and their last rites were carried out on Sunday night after the post- mortem.

Sambhal SP KK Vishnoi, however, declined to share the post-mortem reports and said, “These might be with investigating officers”. He also denied that police fired bullets.

“Only anti-riot equipments were permitted to be used and police fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells to control the violence,” Vishnoi said.

Family member of Bilal accused that police of not giving his post mortem report in spite of their request.

“We tried to have the post-mortem report of Bilal, but have not received it yet,” said Mohd Aleem, younger brother of Bilal.

He claimed his brother was killed by bullets fired by police.

“He had gone to his shop on Sunday morning and we telephoned him to return home after we came to know about the tense atmosphere. He was returning to home when a bullet hit him and he died,” Aleem said.

Emphasising the commitment to restoring normalcy, the district authorities also appealed to the public to refrain from spreading rumours and urged citizens to report any suspicious activities to the police.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq, who is accused of instigating violence in Sambhal over the mosque survey has denied the allegations, and accused the Uttar Pradesh police administration of ‘conspiracy’ while claiming that the case registered against him was false, as he was not in the state when the violence erupted.

Speaking to ANI, Barq said, “The incident that the police administration carried out in Sambhal has shaken the entire humanity and has tarnished the image of the state and the country. Yesterday, I was not even present in the state, let alone Sambhal, I had gone to Bengaluru to attend the meeting of the India Muslim Personal Law Board, but a case was filed against me.”

“It is a conspiracy of the police administration,” said the SP MP.

Earlier in the day, Moradabad divisional commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed that those accused in the Sambhal incident include the Samajwadi Party (SP) MP and the son of a local MLA, adding further he assured that the situation in the site of violence is now peaceful, and an investigation is underway.

“The situation in Sambhal is peaceful. An investigation is underway. FIRs have been registered. FIR regarding instigation has been registered against Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq and local MLA’s son. 4 people have died. The injured are being treated. Strict action will be taken, if needed NSA will also be imposed,” said the commissioner.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said that the survey at the mosque in Sambhal was being carried out under the orders of the court and that a fair investigation would be carried out into the violence incident that claimed the lives of 4 and injured many yesterday.

“A survey was being carried out there (Sambhal) on the orders of the court. Whatever incident happened is very sad. A fair investigation will be conducted into the incident,” Pathak said.