Unidentified man found dead in Meerut, police suspect murder

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Apr 30, 2025 05:26 AM IST

It is suspected that the youth was killed by his own companions after a heated argument, said police.

The body of an unidentified man was found in the forest area near Jurranpur village under the Lohiyanagar police station limits in Meerut. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when local villagers came across the body during their routine visit to the area.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when local villagers came across the body during their routine visit to the area (For representation only)
Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder may have occurred following a dispute during the drinking session, as empty liquor bottles, glasses, and other items were found scattered nearby. It is suspected that the youth was killed by his own companions after a heated argument, said police.

Upon receiving the information, Lohiyanagar police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Circle officer (CO) Kotwali, Ashutosh Kumar, also inspected the crime scene and gathered details from the villages.

“The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. Efforts are underway to trace and identify him. We are also investigating all possible angles,” CO Kumar said.

