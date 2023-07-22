In Tripura, FM Sitharaman inspects Srimantapur ICP, jetty along Indo-Bangla border

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday inspected Srimantapur Integrated Check Post (ICP) and land port station at Sonamura in Tripura’s Sepahijala district. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharam in Tripura (Twitter/@PIBAgartala)

Sitharaman reached Tripura on Friday to inaugurate GST Bhavan, she also chaired a review meeting of the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) of the northeastern states in Agartala.

During her visit, the FM inspected various facilities at the ICP and a jetty on the Gomati River along the Indo-Bangla border and interacted with the concerned officials about issues related to the ICP, passengers’ movement, trade recorded daily between the two countries, among other things.

She expressed satisfaction over its performance and advised the concerned officials about bringing more improvement in the facilities at the station.

Srimantapur ICP recorded an increasing trend in export-import trade, reflected in custom duty collection, standing at Rs.17.85 crore in 2022-23, according to a press communique of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

In the same year, the ICP recorded a hike in the movement of passengers with 26,405 passengers coming from Bangladesh while the number of outgoing passengers was 25,582.

Later in the day, Sitharaman released a booklet ‘Connecting Borders’ containing information about all functional land customs stations in the northeast region in the presence of officials from the Land Port Authority of India, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and state administration.

Sitharaman also visited the zero point along the Indo-Bangladesh border where the Border Guards of Bangladesh welcomed her with a bouquet.

While inaugurating the GST Bhavan, the FM stated that Tripura’s revenue generation has been extremely favourable post-GST.

She said that Tripura received only Rs.4.21 crore as central sales tax in FY 2016-17 prior to the introduction of GST, while it rose to Rs.982.50 crore in FY 2022-23 from the inter-state trade.

In the meeting with RRBs, Sitharaman stressed improving credit-deposit and asked the officials to focus on meeting the credit requirements of the rural people in the northeast region. She also asked them to focus on lending under ‘Kisan Credit Card’ as most of the people are involved in agri-allied activities.

The finance minister also instructed the officials to prepare a roadmap in the next 30 days to improve performances in the areas where it’s not up to the mark.

