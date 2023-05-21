Home minister Amit Shah to arrive in Assam on May 24 for two-day visit

Union home minister Amit Shah will arrive in Assam on May 24 for a two-day visit to attend a programme in Guwahati where the Assam government will distribute 45,000 appointment letters to the newly recruited candidates of various government departments, officials said. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union home minister Amit Shah (File Photo)

Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the National Forensic Science University, they said.

On completing two years in government, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma planned this event on May 11, however, it was postponed amid unrest in neighbouring Manipur.

Sarma on Saturday inspected arrangements in Guwahati’s Khanapara stadium ahead of the home minister’s visit. According to Sarma, this will be the largest-ever appointment letter distribution ceremony in the state.

Assam education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Sunday wrote on Twitter, “On May 25, Home Minister Amit Shah will grace the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters approximately to 45,000 candidates. He will also take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of the National Forensic Science University in Kamrup.”

“Attended a review meeting chaired by the chief minister in the presence of cabinet colleagues at Janata Bhawan, Guwahati. We had an in-depth discussion on the smooth conduct of both events. Senior officials of all the departments of GoA [government of Assam] were also present in the meeting,” he further wrote.

According to Biswa Sarma, various departments including police, forest, excise, education, and others, have conducted examination for various posts and the list of new recruits have been finalised. “They have been asked to prepare the appointment letters which will be distributed on May 25. The new recruits will join on June 1,” Sarma said.

The Assam government on May 9 celebrated BJP’s second term in the Northeastern state under the leadership of chief minister Himanata Biswa Sarma.

On Sunday, Sarma wrote on Twitter, “In last 2 years, we have struck at the roots of militancy and firmly put our State on the highway of peace and progress. Insurgency has been completely eliminated in tribal areas and 2,927 youngsters have returned to the mainstream.”