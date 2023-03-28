Home / Cities / Others / Union min shown black flags in Meerut, several youths booked

Union min shown black flags in Meerut, several youths booked

ByS Raju
Mar 28, 2023 10:08 PM IST

Taking cognisance of the episode, police have booked one Chinu and a few other people who hurled black flags as the minister’s cavalcade passed through the area.

MEERUT Union minister Sanjeev Balyan was shown black flags by a group of youths during his visit to two villages in the district’s Sardhana area on Monday. Taking cognisance of the episode, police have booked one Chinu and a few other people who hurled black flags as the minister’s cavalcade passed through the area.

The two villages, which Balyan visited, are seen as the pocket borough of Som. (HT Photo)
The two villages, which Balyan visited, are seen as the pocket borough of Som. (HT Photo)

It has not been ascertained as to why the youths waved black flags at the mantri. While one section believes that they were unhappy with the Agnipath scheme, others say that the episode was orchestrated by the supporters of BJP’s firebrand leader Sangeet Som. The two villages, which Balyan visited, are seen as the pocket borough of Som.

Sharing further details, circle officer Brijesh Singh said, “Raids are being conducted to nab all identified and unidentified accused.” Meanwhile, a video of the incident has also gone viral on social media platforms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out