Union min shown black flags in Meerut, several youths booked

MEERUT Union minister Sanjeev Balyan was shown black flags by a group of youths during his visit to two villages in the district’s Sardhana area on Monday. Taking cognisance of the episode, police have booked one Chinu and a few other people who hurled black flags as the minister’s cavalcade passed through the area. The two villages, which Balyan visited, are seen as the pocket borough of Som. (HT Photo)

It has not been ascertained as to why the youths waved black flags at the mantri. While one section believes that they were unhappy with the Agnipath scheme, others say that the episode was orchestrated by the supporters of BJP’s firebrand leader Sangeet Som. The two villages, which Balyan visited, are seen as the pocket borough of Som.

Sharing further details, circle officer Brijesh Singh said, “Raids are being conducted to nab all identified and unidentified accused.” Meanwhile, a video of the incident has also gone viral on social media platforms.