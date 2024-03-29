Union minister Rupala’s remarks spark calls for his replacement as BJP LS nominee

Union minister Parshottam Rupala’s remarks about the rulers of the princely states during the British rule have prompted calls for his replacement as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Rajkot Lok Sabha seat. Kshatriya leaders said they planned demonstrations across the state and a rally in Rajkot against Rupala. Union minister Parshottam Rupala. (X)

On March 22, Rupala said that the rulers of the princely states yielded to oppressive foreign rulers. He said these rulers dined with and some of their daughters were also married to the British. Rupala apologised but Kshatriya groups have refused to accept it.

“We reject his apology because it lacked sincerity. His words may change after the election. If Rupala is not replaced, we will ensure he loses in the polls. Our issue is not with the BJP, which can pick another candidate,” said Virbhadrasinh, a community leader.

The protests over Rupala’s remarks prompted Gujarat BJP chief C R Patil to rush to Rajkot and Surendranagar on Thursday. He insisted the matter will be resolved in two to three days. Protests against Rupala are the latest in a series against BJP’s Lok Sabha candidates in Gujarat.

Supporters of Bhikhaji Thakor have been protesting against Shobhanaben Bariya’s nomination as the BJP candidate from Sabarkantha, forcing her to cancel her meetings in Aravalli. In Meghraj village, Thakor’s supporters called for a bandh on Tuesday before withdrawing the call after Patil’s intervention. They argued BJP was prioritising outsiders. Shobhnaben’s husband, Mahendrasinh Baraiya, defected to the BJP from the Congress in 2022.

Thakor earlier announced the withdrawal of his candidature from Sabarkantha amid a controversy over his surname and caste identity. He insisted he was a Thakor and has been association with the BJP’s Other Backward Class front.

A BJP functionary, who did not want to be named, acknowledged Shobhanaben Bariya was not the only candidate facing protest. “Other candidates such as Chandu Shihora from Surendranagar, Bharatsinh Dabhi from Patan, and Vinod Chavda from Kutch were with the Congress before joining the BJP. Many BJP workers are unhappy with them as well.”

A second BJP leader maintained there was no cause for concern as Gujarat remains the party’s stronghold. “Despite attempts of dissatisfied factions to exert pressure on the leadership, it is unlikely to affect the results. The BJP is poised to win all 26 seats with a larger margin. Since 2002, the people of Gujarat have voted in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whether in assembly or Lok Sabha elections.”

The BJP has denied tickets to over a dozen MPs, including ministers Darshna Jordosh and Mahendra Munjapara. Two-time MP Ranjan Bhatt, who was renominated for the third time from Vadodara, announced withdrawal of her candidacy citing personal reasons after posters targeting her surfaced. “Modi tere se ber nahin, Ranjan teri kher nahi [Modi, we do not have any differences with you, but Ranjan, we will not spare you],” read the posters. Hemang Joshi has replaced Bhatt.

Local leaders have launched a campaign on social media and through anonymous leaflets, calling BJP’s Valsad candidate Dhaval Patel an outsider. The nomination of defected Congress lawmakers for the assembly by-elections to five seats on May 7 has also sparked anger.