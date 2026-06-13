Union ministers hail Modi govt’s achievements; Cong hits back

Union minister for women and child development Annapurna Devi and Union minister of state (MoS) for defence Sanjay Seth on Saturday praised the Narendra Modi-led government, stating that the country had made remarkable progress in last 12 years and reached a stronger global position. Union minister Annapurna Devi being welcomed by MLA Raj Sinha in Dhanbad on Saturday (HT PHOTO)

During her visit to Dhanbad, Annapurna Devi took part in cleanliness and plantation drives and offered prayers at Mahavir Mandir and Kali Mandir in Hirapur. Speaking to the media, she said the government’s priority had been to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reached the youth, women, farmers and the poor.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has touched new heights of development and global recognition in the last 12 years. Reaching every poor family, farmer, youth and woman with welfare schemes has been our top priority,” she said.

Referring to Modi receiving top civilian honours from several countries, she added, “It is a matter of pride for every Indian that PM Narendra Modi has been honoured by 32 countries and is the longest-serving Prime Minister.”

The minister also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying,“Rahul Gandhi does not seem to understand when, where and what he should speak. Had he possessed greater political understanding, he would not have criticised India on foreign soil.”

Meanwhile, MoS Sanjay Seth visited Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar and offered prayers. After performing rituals, he said he had sought blessings for the prosperity of the nation and the successful realisation of the vision of a developed India by 2047.

“I have come to seek the blessings of Baba Baidyanath for the progress, prosperity and self-reliance of the country. India is moving steadily towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 under the leadership of PM Modi,” Seth said.

Highlighting the achievements of the government, he added, “The Modi government has completed 12 years in office. During this period, India has achieved important milestones and established a strong identity at the global level. Despite challenging situations in many parts of the world, especially in the Middle East, the country continues to progress in economic, social and strategic sectors.”

Seth also referred to welfare programmes of the Centre. “Crores of families have benefited from housing, toilets, gas connections and other basic facilities. The government has taken historic steps for the welfare of women, the poor and deprived sections,” he said.

However, the BJP leaders’ remarks drew a sharp response from the Congress. Dhanbad district Congress president Santosh Singh described Rahul Gandhi as a “visionary leader” and said many of the concerns raised by him during the Covid-19 period later proved correct.

“Whatever Rahul Gandhi predicted during the Covid period happened. He is exposing the pro-capitalist Central government on every front, which is causing heartburn in the NDA leadership,” Singh said.

He also criticised the Modi-led government on foreign policy. “In the present US-Israel-Iran conflict, India’s foreign policy has failed because of the wrong policies of the present government,” he alleged. Singh further claimed that the Epstein file episode had brought a bad reputation to the country’s current ruling leadership.