Sun, Dec 14, 2025
Uniqueness of Indian culture lies in practice of unity in diversity: Bihar Guv Arif Mohammad Khan

BySandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
Published on: Dec 14, 2025 06:32 pm IST

Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan while speaking on the concluding day of “Bhojpuria Kala Haat” on Sunday described Indian culture being distinguished in nature and said its uniqueness lies in its inherent message and practice of “unity in diversity” and thereby it has survived and thrived since yore.

Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan

While delivering his keynote address on “Bharat Ka Swatva” (India’s Identity) organised under the aegis of Sanskar Bharati, an organisation involved in promotion of Indian art and culture, governor Khan said unlike other cultures, India’s is guided by the soul and hence it promotes unity.

“For ages, cultures across the world have sought to assert themselves as superior to others on the basis of race, language, skin colour and this led to thought of domination over other cultures on the pretext of refining the other culture. But, the Indian culture is straightaway guided by soul which respects the individuality of living and non-living things alike,” said Khan, describing the Indian culture as open and assimilative in nature.

Stressing on the need for enlightenment for the development of a human being, he said that the enlightenment prepares a person to devote life for the service. “Once the enlightenment gained, human being starts looking at other as the extended form of his own and as a result he ends up with services for other. Remember, it is the ones who serve others are remembered for long,” said the governor.

Governor Khan spent around one and half hour at the exhibition and interacted people showcasing local art, culture, and handicrafts, including Tharu art, Sikki art, and Madhubani paintings.

AI Summary AI Summary

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan emphasized the uniqueness of Indian culture during the concluding day of "Bhojpuria Kala Haat," highlighting its essence of "unity in diversity." He argued that unlike other cultures, Indian culture is soul-driven and promotes respect for individuality. Khan advocated for enlightenment as a means to foster service to others, encouraging interaction with local artists.