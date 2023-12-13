close_game
News / Cities / Others / 'Unlicensed' village head in SUV hits, injures six school children in Gorakhpur

‘Unlicensed’ village head in SUV hits, injures six school children in Gorakhpur

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Dec 14, 2023 05:08 AM IST

Superintendent of Police, Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, confirmed that the village head, Rambachan Nishad, who did not have a driving license, had been arrested, and the Bolero had been seized.

In a shocking incident, a village head’s SUV ran over school kids in Rampur village under the Khorabar police station of the district on Wednesday afternoon. At least six children sustained injuries and were admitted to the district hospital, while two who were seriously injured have been referred to Baba Raghav Das Medical College.

FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY (HT FILE PHOTO )
Superintendent of Police (SP) City Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed that the village head, Rambachan Nishad, who did not have a driving license, had been arrested, and the Bolero had been seized.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover, the kids were in the field as the class teacher was conducting a class in sunlight. The village head had reached the Basic Primary School to inspect the ongoing construction of toilets. At 11:30 am, when he was returning, instead of applying brakes, he hit the accelerator, causing the car to spin out of control, resulting in injuries to the kids.

The injured admitted to the district hospital include Parveen (4), Deva (5), Priyanka (3), Sakshi (5), Manas (4), Prince (4), Anupam (6), Ramji (5), and Priyadarshini (4). Most of them have suffered injuries to their legs, and doctors are yet to confirm the number of fractures.

