Home / Cities / Others / Out on bail, rape accused sets ablaze house of teenage girl

Out on bail, rape accused sets ablaze house of teenage girl

ByHaidar Naqvi
Apr 18, 2023 01:12 AM IST

The latest attack comes just a few days after the father of the rape survivor was allegedly attacked with an axe by the accused, who is out on bail.

KANPUR A rape accused, along with his accomplices, allegedly burnt the house of the teenage rape survivor in Unnao late on Monday evening. As the fire spread, locals rushed to douse the flames and saved all the inhabitants of the house. They rushed them to the district hospital. The teenage rape survivor and her three-month-old daughter sustained burn injuries in the attack.

The teenage girl was raped last year by a group of men who were later arrested and sent to jail. (HT Photo)
The teenage girl was raped last year by a group of men who were later arrested and sent to jail. The survivor, however, became pregnant and delivered a baby girl early in January.

The latest attack comes just a few days after the father of the rape survivor was allegedly attacked with an axe by the accused, who is out on bail. The accused is reportedly coercing the teenage girl to retract her complaint.

Sharing further details, Santosh Singh, circle officer, Purwa, said the family has given a complaint based on which an FIR will be lodged. Police, however, could not explain as to why it did not act against the accused, who had already “attacked” the father of the rape survivor.

    Haidar Naqvi

    Haidar Naqvi covers central UP and Bundelkhand. He closely tracks developments in internal security in the region and beyond.

kanpur police father complaint fire attack pregnant unnao circle officer baby girl january district hospital + 10 more
