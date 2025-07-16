Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
UP Board 2026 exam application schedule out, Aug 5 deadline for registration

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 05:16 AM IST

The final list of candidates, along with photo-attached details, must be submitted to the UP Board by September 30.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as UP Board, has announced the schedule for the online application process for the high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examinations-2026.

According to the schedule, schools can upload the details of students who pay the late fee up to August 20. (File Photo)
As per the timetable announced on Tuesday, schools need to upload students’ details on its official website— upmsp.edu.in, informed UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh.

Schools are required to upload the details of students enrolled in classes 10 and 12 by August 5, 2025. The principals must deposit the examination fees collected from students in a single installment into the government treasury via challan by August 10, the official stated.

Following this, schools must upload the academic details of the students on the official website by August 16. This date also marks the final deadline for submitting the examination fee with a late fee of 100. According to the schedule, schools can upload the details of students who pay the late fee up to August 20.

Students will have the opportunity to review their submitted details from August 21 to 31. In case of any discrepancies, schools will be allowed to make corrections between September 1 and 10, board officials shared.

The final list of candidates, along with photo-attached details, must be submitted to the UP Board by September 30. This data will also need to be submitted to the respective District Inspector of Schools (DIoS) offices by the schools, they added.

