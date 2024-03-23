U.P. Board exams: Evaluation of over 83% answer sheets completed

Evaluation of over 83% of the answer sheets of U.P. Board’s High School and Intermediate examinations-2024 has been completed as of Saturday. Teachers boycotting evaluation of U.P. Board answer sheets in evaluation centre at GIC-Prayagraj on Saturday (Ht Photo)

In just eight days of the commencement of evaluation from March 21, around 2,38,57,119 answer sheets distributed at the 259 evaluation centers spread across the state have been evaluated by the examiners, which is 83.46% of the total allotted 2.85 crore copies.

On Friday, 38,74,397 answer sheets were checked, while on Saturday, 21,51,349 answer sheets were evaluated, U.P. Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said.

Meanwhile, after the murder of teacher Dharmendra Kumar of Government High School, Mahanav, Varanasi, in Muzaffarnagar on March 17 night by a policeman, teacher leaders had called for evaluation boycott from Saturday after the state government did not respond to the demands of teacher organisations demanding higher compensation among other things for the kin of the deceased teacher. “The evaluation took place only at 242 centres, while the evaluation remained affected at 17 evaluation centres on Saturday,” U.P. Board officials said.

In a meeting of various teacher organisations in the Government Inter College, speakers said that on March 19, a memorandum was given to the secretary of the U.P. Board for compensation of ₹2 crore to the dependents of Dharmendra Kumar, filing of a case against the accused police constable in the fast track court, and for maximum punishment for him in a time bound manner. They have also demanded his full salary for the remaining period of his service as pension to the wife of the deceased teacher.

They have also demanded to free teachers from the work of delivering copies at evaluation centres and to name the Government High School, Manghav in Varanasi in the name of Dharmendra Kumar.

They warned that if the demands were not met by March 22, they would boycott the evaluation from March 23.

In all, 55,25,308 candidates were registered for 2024 exams, of which 29,47,311 students were of high school examination and 25,77,997 were of intermediate.

