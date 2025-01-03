UP Board exams: Soon, high-tech computer lab with AI enabled monitoring

A high-tech computer lab will be set up in UP Board headquarters for monitoring the forthcoming high school and intermediate examination through Artificial Intelligence (AI). The board officials have finalised name of the agency and sought permission from the government. Further work on the novel initiative would be carried out, once tender for the same is finalised. The government has already approved a budget of ₹25 crore for the initiative. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (File)

As per reports, during board examinations, CCTV cameras installed outside strong room at each centre would now be equipped with AI. Important details about the time of opening of the strong room, and the number of people required will be fed in it, based on which 24x7 monitoring would be done. Also, all AI assisted strong room cameras would be connected to the control room to be set up in UP Board headquarters.

Till now, for setting up of examination control room for monitoring examination proceedings, computers were brought from divisional office and were sent back after the examination. However, now with a separate computer lab being prepared at the board headquarters, it would provide a permanent facility to ensure the sanctity of UP Board examinations.

According to UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh, the permanent set up will enable board officials to connect directly with schools anytime throughout the year. Online meetings and training etc. can also be done from this lab, he added.