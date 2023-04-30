UP Board results: Students can apply for scrutiny till May 19

UP Board headquarters and all its five regional offices will reopen from Monday, five days after the declaration of the high school and intermediate results on April 25. Prayagraj-based UP Board headquarters. (HT File Photo)

This will also mark the functioning of the grievance cells at the board’s headquarters and its regional offices located in Prayagraj, Meerut, Varanasi, Bareilly and Gorakhpur to allow students to report any anomalies or problems that they detect in their results, board officials said.

UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said that the problems of the students, who had appeared in the UP Board High School and Intermediate Examination-2023 and who submit their applications in the grievance cell, will be resolved within a set time limit on priority.

“If there is an error in the name, parents’ names, date of birth or any other details in the marksheet-cum-certificate of the students, they can get the corrections done by submitting a representation to the cell,” said Shukla said.

After Monday, the work of receiving scrutiny applications from students will also be started, he added.

Students dissatisfied with their results can apply online for scrutiny till May 19. Detailed information in this regard has been made available on the official website of the board— https://upmsp.edu.in/, stated board officials.

Interested candidates can deposit the prescribed fee for the subjects they wish to apply with the state treasury through challan. After that, along with the printout of the online form of the scrutiny, the challan will need to be sent by registered post to the regional office concerned of the board by May 19, officials explained.

UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said for the written and practical section, a fee of ₹500 per question paper had been fixed.