U.P. BOARD RESULTS-2023: After sharp decline in pass percentage, officials say Covid impact behind underwhelming results

PRAYAGRAJ Following a sharp decline in the overall pass percentage of intermediate students from U.P. Board schools, officials have said that the lacklustre performance may be attributed to the fact that they didn't face the challenge of appearing for board exams in Class 10th. Due to the pandemic, conducting exams was not possible at the time and hence, they were all promoted to the next class.

The “curse of convenience”, as per officials, may have deterred students from performing well in their Class 12th board exams. Compared to 2022, this year, 9.81% lesser students have passed the intermediate examination of the board. Officials maintain that this was, at least partly, due to the pandemic hiatus.

The students who appeared for Class 12th examination this year were actually promoted to their next class two years ago in 2021 without giving their high school examination. This was done as it was not possible to conduct examinations back then due to the Covid outbreak. Therefore, it was only in 2023 that these students faced the challenge of appearing in their first board exams.

Unable to conduct exams, the officials of the board at the time had granted promotion to the students of Class 10th in 2021 based on marks obtained in the annual written examination of Class 9th and pre-board examination of Class 10th, while deciding upon a formula to implement it.

In 2021, 29,96,031 students were registered in high school. Out of these, 29,82,055 (99.53 %) were issued a pass certificate. Never in the 100-year history of U.P. Board had such a large number of students been successful in clearing the high school exam.

However, skipping the board exam in Class 10th seems to have affected these students in their Class 12th as the pass percentage among them fell by 9.81% as compared to the 2022 results. This is in sharp contrast to the result of high school exams which has witnessed an increase in pass percentage in 2023 as compared to the last year, said board officials.

A look at U.P. Board Intermediate results of last 10 years:

YEAR PASS PERCENTAGE

2023 75.52

2022 85.33

2021 97.88

2020 74.63

2019 70.06

2018 72.43

2017 82.62

2016 87.99

2015 88.83

2014 92.21

