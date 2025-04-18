UP Board may lift cap on outside students’ direct admissions in Classes 10, 12

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) is exploring the possibility of removing the current limit that allows only up to 10 students from other educational boards to be admitted directly into classes 10 and 12 in its 28,799 affiliated schools. Prayagraj-based UP Board headquarters (File)

On the instructions of the state government, the UP Board recently organised a workshop at its headquarters in Prayagraj in which feedback was taken from the principals of government-run, government-aided and private schools of Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, and Kaushambi districts, shared officials of the UP Board.

UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh confirmed that such a move was under consideration. “We have sought a report from select DIoSs in this regard,” he said.

In the government order dated July 20, 2010, it was provided that a maximum of 10 outside students (from other boards or states) can be given direct admission in classes 10 and 12. Till date, this upper limit applies to all schools of the UP Board in terms of granting admissions to students of other educational boards in class 10 and class 12 directly.

In a workshop held recently at the UP Board, many principals recommended increasing the limit of maximum 10 outside students to 15 or 20. They argued that there are many parents who are transferred from other cities or states and their children are studying in schools affiliated with CBSE or CISCE boards, but due to the limited number of schools of these boards in Prayagraj and other districts, not everyone is able to get admission and wish to enrol in UP Board schools.

They also pointed out that this move would send the message that the doors of UP Board schools are open for children of other boards, provided they fulfil the minimum eligibility criterion.

Meanwhile, UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh has also sought a report from the district inspectors of schools (DIoS) of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Mathura, Chandauli, Prayagraj, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra and Maharajganj.

In a letter dated April 3, a copy of which is with HT, the UP Board secretary has sought the opinion of officials on whether it is justified to raise the current limit of 10 direct admissions from other boards into Classes 10 and 12 of UP Board schools. If they support the change, they have been asked to suggest how much the limit should be increased and to provide justifications for their recommendation. If they believe the existing cap should remain unchanged, they must explain the reasons for maintaining it, the letter instructs the DIoSs.

DIoS-Prayagraj PN Singh said, “We have received the missive from the UP Board Secretary in this regard and are in the process of sending our reply.”

Interestingly, unlike the UP Board, CBSE and CISCE schools do not have any rule for the direct admission of students of other boards or states in classes 10 and 12. These schools directly admit students from other schools of their own board but do not admit students of other boards in classes 10 and 12.