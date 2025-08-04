UP Board may link 2026 HS, Inter exam centre allocation to online attendance

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) is considering giving preference in exam centre allocation for the 2026 High School and Intermediate examinations to schools that comply with the online attendance mandate during the current academic session (2025–26). UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (File)

A proposal is being finalised and will soon be submitted to the state government for approval, confirmed a senior board official.

While officials remain guarded—since such policy decisions require state-level clearance—UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh noted that the Board has consistently implemented progressive measures in its centre allocation process. These include the installation of CCTV cameras with voice recorders in examination halls, introduced in previous years to enhance transparency and curb malpractice.

“More such steps may be introduced in the future,” Singh added.

Since July 1, the Board has made it mandatory for all 28,000+ government, aided, and private schools in UP to record daily attendance of students and teachers through its online portal. However, compliance remains low, with officials acknowledging that fewer than one-third of schools have adopted the system so far.

Instead of enforcing strict penalties, the Board is now considering a softer, incentive-based approach. Schools that consistently follow the online attendance rule may receive preferential treatment during exam centre allocation, officials said.

The strategy aims to increase participation without directly confronting resistance, particularly from teachers’ unions, many of whom oppose the system. Their objections are also tied to the ongoing controversy surrounding the merger of government primary and upper primary schools with low enrolment.

The centre allocation policy for the 2026 board exams is still being developed. As in previous years, factors such as academic performance, infrastructure, and school type will be considered. If approved, online attendance compliance will serve as an additional criterion, allowing schools to earn extra points in the evaluation process.

Meanwhile, the Board’s online registration for High School and Intermediate students is currently underway and will close on August 5, officials added.