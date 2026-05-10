UP Board: Over 90% schools fail to comply with mandatory online attendance system

Despite repeated directives from the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board), most affiliated schools across the state have failed to comply with the mandatory online attendance system that was introduced last year. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (HT FILE PHOTO)

Data reviewed on May 5, 2026, shows that fewer than 10% of schools across 65 districts were regularly uploading attendance records of students, teachers and staff on the UP Board portal, as mandated, board officials stated.

The online attendance system was made compulsory from July 1, 2025, for over 29,000 government-run, government-aided and private unaided schools recognised by the UP Board. However, compliance has remained alarmingly low despite continuous monitoring and repeated directives issued by the board secretary.

Baghpat emerged as the best-performing district, though only 21% of schools regularly uploaded attendance online, underlining the poor implementation of the system across the state.

According to the report, government-aided secondary schools recorded the highest compliance. Of the 4,521 aided schools in the state, only 604 uploaded attendance data, accounting for 13.36%.

Baghpat topped the list with 21.29% compliance, where 33 out of 155 schools uploaded attendance data on the portal. It was followed by Rae Bareli (17.53%), Shamli (16.52%) and Rampur (15.19%).

At the other end of the spectrum, Firozabad recorded the poorest compliance at 0.18%, followed by Gonda (0.59%) and Kaushambi (0.86%).

Several districts in western Uttar Pradesh performed relatively better, while many districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh and the Bundelkhand region lagged behind.

In Prayagraj, only 63 out of 1,087 schools uploaded attendance data, translating to a compliance rate of just 5.80%. The situation in the state capital Lucknow was similarly poor, with only 33 out of 770 schools submitting attendance records — a compliance rate of 4.29%.

Officials in the secondary education department said the UP Board had also directed schools to upload details of newly appointed or transferred teachers through the principals’ login credentials. This is necessary to integrate such teachers into the online attendance system.

The board has warned that violations of the directive could invite disciplinary action, with accountability to be fixed for lapses.

The online attendance system, launched on July 1, 2025, covers students of Classes 9 to 12 as well as teachers in all affiliated schools. Each school has been provided with a unique login ID and password to access the attendance software.

According to an earlier communication issued by the UP Board secretary, attendance must be marked through the designated portal available on the homepage of the UP Board website or via the “UPMSP-Attendance” mobile application available on the Google Play Store.

Principals are required to log in using school credentials to upload attendance data. In cases of absence, reasons must also be recorded. Attendance can only be marked from the school premises. Class teachers must first record attendance manually and submit it to the principal’s office, from where it is uploaded to the board’s portal.

On June 30, 2025, the UP Board issued detailed guidelines to all school principals regarding the daily online attendance protocol, which came into effect from July 1, 2025.