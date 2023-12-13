U.P. Board: Progress report format to bear etiquette, discipline, hygiene of student

Under the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, there will be a change in the format of progress reports of students enrolled in UP Board-affiliated schools, introduced last year. The new format report card (HT Photo)

The progress report received in school will now reflect the 360-degree assessment of students, board officials said.

For this, a workshop was organised recently at the UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj and soon the new format will be finalised and sent to the state government for approval.

This new progress report will be completely different from the high school and intermediate marksheet-cum-certificates issued by the UP Board, they added. UP Board had implemented a new format of the progress report for Class 9 students last year, but the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had made amendments in it and suggested implementing it afresh. After this, an exercise has been started by the UP Board.

“A workshop has already been held in this regard. As soon as the formal go ahead is received from the state government for the new format of the holistic progress report, it will be implemented in all schools,” said UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla.

The new format will represent the complete personality of the student in a holistic manner displaying his assessment against key parameters of formative assessment like debate, group discussion, visual presentation, role-play etc.

“This will realistically evaluate the child and help determine the goals of the student. It will also guide parents not to put unnecessary pressure or set unrealistic expectations. For co-curricular and personality assessment, grading will be given as ‘excellent’, ‘good’, ‘satisfactory’ and ‘improvement required’,” said a senior official aware of the move.

The evaluation points for the students will include his/her dealing with teachers and classmates, besides display of basic etiquette and discipline, show in sports and creativity, besides the ability to think logically and solve problems, displaying punctuality/regularity, leadership ability, personal hygiene as well as participation in cultural events and other interests, the official explained.