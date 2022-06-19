UP Board results: Prayagraj region makes presence felt in toppers merit list

Eleven students of Prayagraj region found place in top 28 meritorious students list in U.P. board results of High school and Intermediate, which were declared on Saturday.

Six students were from Fatehpur, three from Prayagraj and two were from the Pratapgrah district, according to the results shared by the Board officials

The topper, among the top 10 students in the merit list of class 12, Divyanshi of Jai Maa SGM Inter College, Radha Nagar in Fatehpur district made the region proud by scoring 95.40% marks.

Likewise, Anshika Yadav of Bachcha Ram Yadav Inter College, Bhulai Ka Pura, Prayagraj secured second position in the overall top 10 merit list of class 12. Similarly, Jeeya Mishra of SP Inter College, Sikaro in Koraon scored a joint fourth position while Anchal Yadav of Baccha Ram Inter College, Prayagraj scored 4th position.

Ravi Prakash Mishra of VPSM Inter College, Beendin Pratapgarh secured joint 8th position and Aastha Singh of Saket Girls Inter College of Pratapgarh, scored a joint 9th position in the overall top 10 merit list.

In terms class 12 result of Prayagraj region, Prayagraj stood at number 11 with 90.74% pass percentage, Kaushambi at number 25 with 88.04% pass percentage, Pratapgarh at number 64 with 82.14% pass percentage and Fatehpur was at number 69 with 79.31% pass percentage.

In the merit list of top 10 students of class 10 results, just three students of Prayagraj region featured in the merit list. Astha Singh of Shri BP Singh Balika school, Naini stood jointly at number 4 while Astha Tiwari of SP Inter College Sikaro in Koraon scored a joint 10th position. Likewise, Roshni Nishad of Jai Maa SGM Inter College, Fatehpur stood jointly at number 9 position.

In class 10 results, Prayagraj district was at 23rd position with 89.93% pass percentage, Pratapgarh remained at number 30 with 89.14% pass percentage, Fatehpur at 52nd place with 86.65% pass percentage and Kaushambi at number 55th place with 86.37% of overall pass percentage.