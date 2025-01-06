U.P. Board to begin pre-exam helpdesk for anxious students

Unlike earlier, the UP Board is set to begin a counselling helpdesk over a month before commencement of its High School and Intermediate examinations. (Pic for representation)

According to UP Board’s deputy secretary Anand Tripathi, the Board had been organising psychological counselling of its students for dealing with examination phobia during examination period.

But this year, the Board has decided to set up its counselling helpdesk over a month before commencement of the examination as it was felt that examinees experienced anxiety pangs not only during examination period but much before it as the examination date approached.

As per the Board official, dealing early with exam stress would certainly help the anxiety ridden students more than when the examinations were underway.

The helpdesk set to begin from second week of this month will have two trained consellors from the Bureau of Psychology who would address queries of examinees on dedicated helpline numbers between 10am and 5pm every day.

Apart from the Board headquarters where the helpdesk was being set up like before, this time similar arrangements were being made in regional offices of the Board.

The UP Board High School and Intermediate exams are set to be held from February 24 to March 12. A total of 54,38,597 students are registered for the examination including 27,40,151 in high school and 26,98,446 in intermediate in over 27,000 schools affiliated to UP Board. The examinations would be held at a total of 8,140 centres in state.

